Roof to have another mental health, competency hearing on Monday

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears" Pause

1:26 Surveillance video shows events before and after Charleston shooting

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach