Teen accused of attacking student, driver, trooper during bus fight

An off-duty S.C. Highway Patrol officer was treated for bite wounds Tuesday, after being attacked by a 13-year-old boy on the school bus near the Sandhill area.
Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, said a 13-year-old boy first got into a fight with another student. When the bus driver attempted to break up the fight, the student attacked the driver as well.
An off-duty S.C. Highway Patrol trooper who spotted the incident also attempted to interfere, after identifying himself as a trooper, Wilson said. But the teen also attacked the trooper, biting him in the chest and arm.
Richland County Sheriff’s investigators are still working the case. It remains unclear if the teen will face any charges. The condition of the driver and the student who was attacked remains unknown.
