Army drill, platoon sergeants test physical, mentor skills

The Army's top drill and platoon sergeants are wrapping up a friendly competition of their physical and mentoring skills.
The four-day event at Fort Jackson ends on Friday with honors handed out at an afternoon ceremony.
The senior enlisted men and women must show how they are able to teach soldier-trainees in multiple tasks and drills. Those include distance runs, marches, obstacle courses, physical training and knowledge of Army values, among others.
The sergeants must show how they are able to endure physical and mental challenges, even as they maintain poise and emotional focus while they teach more than 50 basic skills to new soldiers.
Fort Jackson is the Army's largest training installation, putting more than 45,000 men and women through basic combat training each year.
