Man finds Korean War military ID in Detroit-area storage

A man combing through a storage unit in suburban Detroit says he discovered military ID tags that might have belonged to a Korean War soldier.
TV station WXYZ (http://bit.ly/2c8qc6t ) says the dog tags bear the name William C. Fowler. Adam Heaphy says he searched the internet and learned that Fowler, a South Carolina native, was born in 1927 and killed in action in 1951.
Heaphy says he found the tags after successfully bidding on an abandoned storage locker at A-1 Affordable Storage in White Lake Township. He wants to return them to the owner, perhaps a member of Fowler's family.
