45,000 without power in North Carolina as Hermine leaves

Crews in North Carolina are working to clean up and restore power as Tropical Storm Hermine moves back into the Atlantic.
North Carolina Emergency Management reported nearly 45,000 customers without power Saturday morning, with most of the outages in the eastern part of the state.
The center of Hermine moved across eastern North Carolina early Saturday. Winds gusted to 60 mph along the Outer Banks and 40 mph inland.
Areas around Wilmington reported up to 10 inches of rain, with widespread reports of at least 4 inches from Interstate 95 east.
No major damage was reported, along with no deaths or serious injuries.
Forecasters warn waves and rip currents could remain dangerous, especially along the Outer Banks, as Hermine stalls well offshore.
