Ex-judges to unveil nonpartisan NC congressional map

Some former judges and justices working for months creating a map of North Carolina's congressional districts they say leaves politics on the table are ready to release their results.
They scheduled a news conference Monday in Raleigh to unveil their demonstration boundaries. The project by Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy and Common Cause North Carolina is designed to promote the idea of independent redistricting that avoids partisanship while focusing on other criteria.
The mapmaking has been led by former state Supreme Court chief justices Rhoda Billings and Henry Frye.
Common Cause's national organization this month sued over the latest actual congressional boundaries, saying General Assembly leaders passed an illegal partisan gerrymandering. That map was designed in part to elect Republicans to 10 of the 13 seats.
