NC chapter of NAACP starts 15-stop voter registration drive

The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP is concluding its series of actions commemorating the 1963 March on Washington with an event to mark the start of a voter drive.
The Rev. William will lead the start of what he's calling the "Moral Marches to the Polls" on Monday evening at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church in Raleigh. It's the first of 15 stops to encourage voter registration.
During the weekend, NAACP branches were asked to hold statewide held voter registration drives, and faith leaders were asked to hold services with the theme of voting rights.
Barber is president of the state chapter of the NAACP and leader of the Forward Together Moral Movement.
