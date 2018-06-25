'Please do not harm her': Boa constrictor is on the loose and missing in NC

A pet owner is distraught over the escape of her boa constrictor, Abaddon.

Wolf Massey, of Burlington, posted on Facebook that Abaddon had escaped her enclosure and that Massey thought the snake had gotten outside.

"I have searched everywhere and everything that I could," she wrote.

Abaddon went missing at about 3 a.m. Sunday. She is a female common boa.

"She is my pet, and I love and care about her just as much as one may love and care about a dog or cat, albeit more," Massey wrote. "She means so immensely much to me."

Boa constrictors are generally between 6 and 10 feet long and can weigh more than 100 pounds, according to National Geographic. Females are typically larger than males. They have saddle-like markings along the length of their bodies.

Boas have small teeth used to grab and hold prey, but do not have fangs and are not venomous. Their jaws can stretch wide, allowing them to swallow prey whole, according to National Geographic.

Boas are native to the Americas, including in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

Boas are typically solitary and mostly nocturnal in the wild, though they will sometimes come out during the day to sun themselves. They are good swimmers and climbers, and are semi-arboreal. They mostly eat small mammals like rats and squirrels.

Anyone near the Burlington area, including St. Mark's Church, Alamance Crossings and Joe Davidson Park, is asked to keep a lookout for the snake. If you see her, call 336-567-1276.

"Please do not harm her," Massey wrote, sharing photos of the patterned snake twining around family members and slithering around her enclosure.