Small town's political drama continues as it fires police chief

John Hunt was chief of the Sharpsburg Police Department when one of his officers charged the town's newly elected mayor with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed gun and resisting an officer.

Later, the new mayor, Robert Williams, gave Hunt sole authority over the police department, stripping town board member Randy Collie of his oversight duties, according to media reports.

Now the police chief is out of a job.

The Sharpsburg Board of Commissioners on Monday fired Hunt, just 20 days after the mayor had given him sole authority over police affairs and seven weeks after a Sharpsburg officer had charged the mayor with DWI.

The vote was unanimous, but Mayor Williams and Commissioner David Pride did not attend the meeting, according to Town Administrator Blake Proctor.

Proctor declined further comment.

Robert Williams Jr. is the newly elected mayor of Sharpsburg, N.C. He was arrested May 8, 2018, by Sharpsburg police and was charged with driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon, concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol, concealed handgun-private premises prohibited sign/statement, and two counts of resist/delay/obstruct public officer discharge duties.

Williams said he could not comment because it was an administrative matter.

On May 8, Williams was elected mayor of the 2,000-resident town after a court-ordered rematch of the race he lost by three votes in 2017. Sharpsburg is about 55 miles east of Raleigh and is split between Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson counties.

At his first meeting, which came about a month after the DWI arrest, the mayor told Collie that he would no longer be responsible for overseeing the police department, according to the Wilson Daily Times. "Chief Hunt, I give you complete control of your police department," Wllliams said, according to the newspaper.

That move did not sit well with the N.C. Police Benevolent Association, which said Williams had improperly sidelined Collie from his oversight role.

"Any action to set aside existing law and authority that supersedes local authority or law is not only patently absurd, but clearly unlawful," John Midgette, the PBA's executive director, said in a June 7 letter to the town. "The actions reek of personal bias and retaliation."

The letter went on to accuse the new mayor, who is black, of "racially charged insults and inappropriate hand gestures" toward police.

Midgette did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Hunt's firing.



