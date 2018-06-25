Here's the dunk by Goldsboro's Marcus Metcalf that was picked No. 1 on Sportscenter Top 10

Marcus Metcalf’s stock might be rising, or at least his popularity is.

Metcalf, a rising senior at Wayne Country Day School in Goldsboro, made the SportsCenter Top 10 plays list after posterizing an opponent at a summer league game at Mount Olive College.

The 5-foot-11 Metcalf played bigger than his listed height on the play, which sent fans who watched from the stands into a frenzy.

In the video, Metcalf picks up a loose ball on the opposite end of the court, starting a two on one fast break. Metcalf isn’t seen on camera when his teammate makes a perfect pass off the backboard. However, Metcalf quickly pops on the screen, soaring in from the left side of the lane, catching the ball in his right hand, and throwing it down over a helpless defender in one motion.

The play was picked as No. 1 on SportCenter’s Top 10 list.

After the dunk, several other players, who were watching from the stands, bolted for the doors, in shock from what they had just witnessed. The clip quickly went viral after it was posted online Saturday afternoon.

Metcalf, a shooting guard at Wayne Country Day, has drawn interest from Averett University and North Carolina Wesleyan.