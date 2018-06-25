State employee lawsuit alleges a 'sham' to cheat workers out of raises

Supervisors and managers within state government have been fraudulently writing up their employees in an effort to stop them from getting raises, according to some state workers who plan to sue.
They planned to file their lawsuit Monday afternoon, prior to a 4 p.m. press conference laying out the allegations. The Police Benevolent Association, a lobbying group that represents law enforcement officers and prison workers, is working on behalf of the employees.
A preliminary copy of their lawsuit, shared with The News & Observer, focuses on the Department of Public Safety, and specifically the state prison system.
It says that prior to new raises for prison employees going into effect in 2016, DPS officials instructed prison supervisors to file "sham written warnings" in an effort to make prison workers ineligible for the raises, and thus save the department money. The lawsuit also alleges that the department used the warning to essentially trap employees in "undesirable" prisons by stopping them from transferring to facilities that were less dangerous or understaffed.
John Midgette, the president of the Police Benevolent Association's North Carolina chapter, said that just before the raises went into effect, his office received an abnormal number of complaints from its members who work in prisons, regarding unfair disciplinary actions.
"For a lot of them we found they were flawed or completely false," Midgette said in an interview Monday. "So what we uncovered was there was a scheme."
He said his office discovered that the number of written warnings had quadrupled just before the new raises were supposed to happen — and that DPS had also recently instituted a new internal policy that nobody with a recent written warning would be eligible for the raise.
"DPS management directed prison management and command staff to issue written warnings to as many employees as possible prior to the effective date of the raises," the lawsuit alleges. "... DPS leadership wished to avoid or evade its obligation to pay the raises to all eligible employees."
A spokeswoman for DPS said she was not aware of the lawsuit and didn't have immediate comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Comments