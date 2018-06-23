Update: Man charged with DWI in crash that killed 10-year-old girl in Fayetteville

Police have charged a Fayetteville man in a crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl.
The driver was identified Saturday as Christopher James Bell, 34, of Mckimmon Road, according to the The Fayetteville Observer.
Arrest records show Bell is charged with death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, failure to stop at a red light, and driving with an expired registration and inspection.
Three cars were involved in the crash at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive about 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.
A Chevy Tahoe driven by Bell collided with a Kia passenger car, causing it to overturn.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her parents were in the car with her, police Lt. Gary Womble told WRAL.
The driver of the Tahoe is being investigated for driving while impaired driving, Womble told ABC11.
