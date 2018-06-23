11 vehicles damaged in parking lot fire at amusement park

Authorities say 11 vehicles have been destroyed after a fire in the parking lot of an amusement park.
The Flint Hill Fire Department said it took about 30 minutes to put out the fire Friday afternoon in the Carowinds parking lot.
Firefighters said no one was injured in the blaze.
The fire department told news outlets the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Carowinds officials say they tried to get rental cars and car seats for all the people who lost their vehicles.
The amusement park sits on the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina near Charlotte.
