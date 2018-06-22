Several cars burn in Carowinds parking lot

A fire damaged several cars Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Carowinds amusement park, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office. No deputies have been asked to respond, Faris said.

The park straddles the state lines of South Carolina and North Carolina. Faris said the fire appeared to be on the North Carolina side. Fire officials from both Charlotte and Flint Hill Fire Department in York County responded.

Video from WSOC-TV, The Herald's news partner, shows at least four cars suffered extensive damage.





Several comments on Facebook suggested multiple cars caught fire. James McCorkle, a Lancaster resident according to his Facebook page, posted video of the incident.

As did Scott Lee, who posted the incident was near the water park area.

