Tornadoes and large hail are possible with NC thunderstorms in Friday forecast

Thunderstorms could become severe in North Carolina on Friday, possibly producing an isolated tornado and large hail, latest forecasts say.
A cold front stalling near the boarder of North Carolina and Virginia gives that area the best chance of seeing a rotating storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong wind shear and rotation will create the potential to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts, the Friday morning forecast discussion said.
Though the north and central part of the state is a focal point for rotation, much of North Carolina is included in the area where severe weather is a risk from 4-11 p.m.
Beyond the potential for tornadoes, possible impacts include wind gusts of more than 60 mph. Such wind speeds would be well above the minimum required for a tropical storm and nearly the strength of a Category 1 hurricane.
Large hail and heavy rain causing flash flooding are also possible on Friday, according to the weather service.
Comments