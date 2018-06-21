Summer weather: Here's what to expect for the Carolinas' sticky season.

The Carolinas are likely in for a sticky summer of above-normal temperatures but more rain than usual in North Carolina, say seasonal forecasts released Thursday, the first day of summer.
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center published seasonal forecast maps to predict how much temperatures and precipitation will stray from 30-year norms over three-month periods.
The outlook for July, August and September: a 33-percent probability of above-normal temperatures in the western third of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, and a 40-percent likelihood for the remainder of the two states.
Charlotte lies between those prediction zones. Normal readings are a high daily temperature of 89 degrees and 3.7 inches of rain for the month in July, 88 degrees and 4.2 inches in August and 81 degrees and 3.2 inches in September.
The rain outlook shows 33 percent higher odds for more rain than usual across most of North Carolina, other than its western and southeaster tips, but normal rainfall in South Carolina.
A separate seasonal drought outlook, also released Thursday, shows no dry spells developing in the Southeast through September. That's good news for farm crops and your lawn.
