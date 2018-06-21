Storms move in on top of heat and humidity

Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are back in the forecast Thursday for much of NC

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

June 21, 2018 10:01 AM

Severe thunderstorms could become strong to severe and produce heavy rain, hail and damaging winds across much of North Carolina, officials say.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and flash flooding are possible as the storms sweep across the state Thursday afternoon into evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected timing of the storms is from 4-10 p.m. for Central North Carolina, and later for areas farther east. Frequent lightning will also be a threat for the eastern region.

Some of the heaviest rainfall is projected in northeastern counties, the forecast says.

The good news: the weather is expected to cool things down — even if slightly — after the heatwave that brought heat index values of 100-plus degrees to much of state this week.

