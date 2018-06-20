The underwear here keeps disappearing. It's been happening for years.

Ninety bras were stolen this week from the Victoria's Secret store in Gastonia, North Carolina, the latest in a string of large thefts from the store over the years, police said.
The bras in the latest incident were taken at about noon Tuesday from the store in Eastridge Mall, according to a police report. They were of various sizes and have a total value of $1,800, the report says.
Workers at the store have called police 18 times about stolen merchandise in just the past year, the Gaston Gazette reported. Fourteen of the thefts involved at least $900 in clothing, according to the Gazette, and the total loss over the year reached $27,000.
In other notable heists from the store over the years, 168 pairs of underwear valued at about $2,100 were taken in 20 minutes one night in February 2013, the Associated Press reported.
In 2010, a group of young women made off with nearly $1,000 worth of underwear, Observer news partner WBTV reported at the time. Earlier that year, thieves stole $7,200 worth of lingerie, according to the station.
Yet Victoria's Secret stores seem to attract thieves elsewhere, too.
Rock Hill police are looking for a man who took almost $1,700 worth of women's underwear at Victoria's Secret in the Rock Hill Galleria shopping mall recently, The (Rock Hill) Herald reported.
