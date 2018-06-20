When will the heat wave break in NC? Some relief is on the way, forecasts say.

The heat wave continues in North Carolina and points south on Wednesday, but a slight relief is on the horizon.

The National Weather Service has again issued a heat advisory, effective from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for areas mostly south and east of the Triangle and east of U.S. 1.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s will feel as hot as 109 degrees in some areas when the heat is coupled with humidity, according to the advisory.

Similar advisories are in effect from the Coast Plains and Sandhills regions of South Carolina and extend just south of Savannah, Ga.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK The newsroom interns set out to see what would melt in the heat. The most promising contenders, a strawberry popsicle, chocolate gelato, and a stick of butter went head-to-head to see which would melt first.

Hot and humid conditions will return Thursday with heat index up to ranging from 110 near the coast to 100 near the Triangle, but a cold front is expected to intervene in central North Carolina Thursday afternoon and evening.

It comes with the caveat, however, of potentially damaging winds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a hazardous weather outlook said.

From Friday through the weekend, the weather service forecast for Raleigh calls for highs in the upper 80s to low-to-mid 90s.

SHARE COPY LINK The staff of the News & Observer offers some answers as the mercury flirts with the century mark on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Until it cools down, the hot spell has the potential to be dangerous. Weather experts recommend the following heat safety tips:

▪ Drink plenty of fluids

▪ Stay in an air-conditioned room as much as possible

▪ Stay out of the sun

▪ Keep pets indoors

▪ For those working outside: take breaks, do the most strenuous work early in the morning or late in the evening, wear light-weight clothing and drink plenty of water.