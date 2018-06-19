A gas leak at a construction site has created a traffic nightmare in uptown Charlotte during the Tuesday afternoon commute.
North Carolina

Gas leak creates traffic nightmare in uptown Charlotte

A gas leak at a construction site has created a traffic nightmare in uptown Charlotte during the Tuesday afternoon commute.

The gas leak at Stonewall and Caldwell streets has forced firefighters to close the intersection, preventing cars from accessing Interstate 277. Firefighters at the scene confirmed the leak to an Observer reporter.

Cars trying to leave uptown are still backed up on Caldwell Street at 6:15 p.m. Drivers are being routed onto Stonewall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

