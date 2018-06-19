The Triangle leads NC in tech job openings. Here are the top jobs and who's hiring.

Tech is a hot jobs sector in North Carolina, but nowhere is it hotter than here in the Triangle, a new report suggests.
In May employers posted 22,309 information-technology jobs across the state, the N.C. Technology Association said in its monthly snapshot of available IT jobs.
Of those, 10,158 were advertised in the Triangle. That's nearly 46 percent of all openings, spread across Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill.
The Triangle's closest competitor for tech openings, the Charlotte area, generated 7,716 openings in a 10-county region that also includes part of upstate South Carolina, the report said.
The Fayetteville area accounted for another 1,180 openings and the Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point region generated another 1,059.
Most of the growth that occurred in postings, compared to the numbers from May 2017, came in the Triangle and the Fayetteville area, the association's report said.
But "the gains were across the board," said Brooks Raiford, the association's CEO. "Seven of the top 10 metros were up over May of last year and almost all of the top 10 occupations and skill sets were higher."
Raiford was alluding to other sections of the report that supplied details about the sort of workers employers in the IT sector want to hire.
Software developers led the list of top-10 occupations, with employers posting 4,020 openings in that area. But the highest-growth need was for information-security analysts, with 1,548 listings. That was a 63 percent increase over a year ago.
Similarly, when it comes to skills, the single most popular need or certification was fluency in the Java programming language. It figured in 4,183 openings.
But down the list the Python language is coming on, as it appeared on employers' want lists 2,361 times. That's nearly a 174 percent increase from a year ago.
Another fast-growing need in IT is for people able to work with Linux operating systems. Linux skills or certifications figured in 3,141 openings, a 17 percent increase from a year ago.
Across the board, the technologies and skills seeing "the greatest growth are cloud-based or open-source development technologies," along with those related to security, the association said.
The top-10 list of companies looking to hire IT talent includes such familiar names in the local tech sector as IBM, Cisco and SAS. But across the state, it also includes a number of players in the financial and consulting sectors, namely Accenture, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Deloitte.
Here are the top jobs:
▪ Software developers
▪ Computer user support specialists
▪ Computer systems analysts
▪ Network and computer systems administrators
▪ Information technology project managers
▪ Web developers
▪ Information security analysts
▪ Computer systems engineers/architects
▪ Computer and information systems managers
▪ Software quality assurance engineers and tester
Top 10 companies with openings
▪ Oracle
▪ IBM
▪ Accenture
▪ Bank of America
▪ Wells Fargo
▪ Deloitte
▪ Lowe’s
▪ Cisco
▪ SAS Institute
▪ DXC Technology
