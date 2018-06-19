Three found dead in pool at Durham apartments

Three people were found dead early Tuesday in a swimming pool at an apartment complex in west Durham.
Police found two males and one female submerged at the Chapel Tower apartment complex at 1315 Morreene Road after being called shortly after 3 a.m.
The three, whose ages and identities were not immediately disclosed, were pronounced dead at Duke University Hospital, police spokesman Wil Glenn said.
On Tuesday morning police collected items, possibly clothing, from the pool behind a green chain link fence and placed them in brown bags.
Three investigators, two wearing blue gloves, marked items as evidence including a beer can.
A maintenance worker said the pool is closed on Mondays and the gate was locked the last time they saw it around 9 a.m. Monday.
A resident said around 3 a.m. someone was knocking on doors. He called 911, peeked out his door and saw a man and a police officer pulling a body out of the water.
The resident, who did not want his name used, said he jumped over the fence and pulled a second person from the water and performed CPR.
The resident said all three people appeared to be teenagers.
