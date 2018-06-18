Former NC officer accused of ‘forcing himself’ on women over months, SBI says

A former sheriff's captain in the North Carolina mountains was arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted two women while still on the force.

Charles Wilhelm, who worked in the Buncombe County Jail, was arrested by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation last week on six counts of misdemeanor sexual battery against two women over months, Asheville ABC-TV affiliate WLOS reported.

The 37-year-old Wilhelm is accused of fondling one of the women and fondling and kissing the woman, both against their will, according to the station.

Arrest warrants say that in one incident, Wilhelm "rubbed his victim's thigh, forcibly pushed her against a wall and kissed her against will while fondling her," the (Asheville) Citizen Times reported.





The assaults date to July 2017, according to the newspaper.

The SBI said in January that a complaint was made against Wilhelm by another sheriff's office employee, Fox Carolina reported.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan fired Wilhelm for "violations of general conduct policy," according to Fox Carolina.