He just won $10 million in the lottery. His 5-year-old wants a Ferrari.

A Charlotte-area man's 5-year-old son asked for a Ferrari after learning that his dad had just won $10 million in the state lottery.
"I’ll buy him a toy one and get him something better," Howard Smith III of Belmont told state lottery officials in Raleigh. "I plan to set up a trust fund for each of my three children to make sure they’re taken care of."
Smith owns Twin Tops Fish Camp on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. He beat odds of 1 in 4.29 million.
He was running errands on Tuesday when he bought the winning $30 Extreme Millions ticket, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release on Friday.
“I had two Extreme Millions tickets that I needed to cash in sitting on my dresser,” Smith told lottery officials. “They had been there for about three months, so I grabbed them and took them with me.”
Smith ran an errand before using his winnings from the tickets to buy a $10 ticket and another $30 Extreme Millions ticket at Willis Food Store on the same road as his restaurant.
He won nothing on the first ticket. He threw the Extreme Millions ticket in his truck, forgetting about it for several hours, according to the lottery news release.
"I was a little shocked to say the least,” Smith told lottery officials. “I called my wife and asked her to come get me. I told her, ‘I don’t think I can drive right now.’ ”
Smith had the option of a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum. After tax withholdings, he took home $4,230,069, according to the lottery news release.
Extreme Millions launched in December 2016 with four $10 million prizes and 22 $1 million prizes. One top prize and six $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.
Staff researcher Maria David contributed.
