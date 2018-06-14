American Airlines carrier cancels Charlotte flights, prompting social media outcry

Disgruntled passengers at Charlotte's airport let American Airlines have it on social media late Thursday.
The passengers were scheduled to depart on flights operated by PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier.
PSA had just canceled all of its remaining flights late Thursday from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, prompting the outcry on social media .
American blamed "a technical issue" but did not elaborate in a tweet at 9:13 p.m. The airline sent no update about whether the issue would be resolved by Friday morning.
"Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers," American Airlines tweeted.
PSA operates more than 800 daily flights to nearly 100 destinations in behalf of American Airlines, according to PSA's website.
Fliers were not pleased.
"Quickly?" one disgruntled flier tweeted with a photo of hundreds of passengers packed together in the airport. "This was over four hours ago."
"Really sucks the customer service line at Charlotte, NC is all the way through two terminals," another flier tweeted.
Tweeted an upset mom: "So missed flight, clothes soaked in breastmilk, missing luggage, in serious pain, no place to sleep, screaming baby in another state. We’ve all got important reasons to be home - you can do better than this, right?"
Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, PSA also has flight crew bases at Charlotte Douglas and five other airports.
PSA also has maintenance facilities at Charlotte Douglas and and seven other airports.
PSA's website says the airline operates 35 Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, 40 Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft and 54 Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft.
