NC teacher was charged with student sex crimes. After plea deal, she can go on vacation.

A former North Carolina teacher can vacation in Florida for a week this summer, even though she’s on probation from a plea deal stemming from sex charges involving a past student.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office charged Lee Annette Williams in August 2017 with two counts of statutory rape and four counts each of statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.
A 22-year-old man reported Williams, “a close family friend and former teacher,” engaged in a sexual relationship with him outside of school when he was 14-15 years old, a sheriff’s office press release said.
State criminal records show the charges were dismissed on May 29, when Williams, through an agreement, pleaded guilty to felony crime against nature. She was sentenced to 24 months of probation, the records show.
But Davidson County court officials on Thursday said Williams is allowed to attend a family vacation in Florida in July, so long as she provides proof of reservations to her probation officer.
Williams, 52, is no longer on staff at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, where she worked at the time she was charged, according to The Dispatch of Lexington.
A Davidson County Schools spokeswoman said Williams was suspended with pay from Aug. 18 until Nov. 7, and suspended without pay from Nov. 7 until Dec. 18, when Williams submitted a letter of resignation.
Comments