Are student exams 'developmentally cruel?' NC lawmakers look at reducing testing.

There's a new push by state lawmakers to reduce the amount of tests that North Carolina students are required to take each school year.

Since at least the 1990s, parents and teachers have frequently complained about how there's too much testing of students, leading to lots of talk but not as much action. On Wednesday, the Senate Education Committee backed a proposal to have State Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson make recommendations to legislators by Jan. 15, 2019 on ways to reduce testing that's not required by state or federal law.

"One of the things that we’ve heard most from teachers is the level of testing," said Sen. Michael Lee, a New Hanover County Republican and co-chairman of the Senate Education Committee. "In particular in the third grade … there are a number of tests. They spend most of the year in testing.”

The testing study was one of the items added Wednesday to House Bill 986. That bill, which was unanimously passed by the House, would require school districts to place in advanced math classes those students who score at the top level on state math tests. It also would require districts to report how they're teaching cursive handwriting and multiplication tables.

The revised bill will go to the Senate Rules Committee, which will decide whether to put the legislation before the full Senate for a vote.

The new wording on testing taps into long-held complaints that testing puts too much pressure on students. But at the same time, tests are used to assess how students, teachers and schools are doing academically.

"We are also working to reduce overtesting," Johnson tweeted Monday.

Testing begins in kindergarten but ramps up in third grade, where failure to pass the state end-of-grade (EOG) reading test can under state law result in students not being promoted to the next grade.

Testing is particularly intense during the end of the school year, when schools implement elaborate rules designed to prevent cheating and eliminate distractions.

“The EOGs as we administer them are absolutely, categorically one of the stupidest things on the planet we ever do," Sen. Jeff Tarte, a Mecklenburg County Republican, said at Wednesday's Education Committee meeting.

Tarte talked about how he had recently served as a test proctor overseeing students. He said physicians and psychologists have told him it's "developmentally cruel" to make third-grade students sit still for three hours as they take the exams.

"This is such an unfair way to measure kids’ performance and abilities," Tarte said. "In some ways we talk about disrespecting teachers.

"The EOGs is the ultimate sign of disrespecting our teachers, not to have their feedback and input to know if kids are on grade level and need help."