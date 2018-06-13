It's landlords vs. tenants in eviction fee battle. Here's whose side lawmakers are on

Katrina Wallace and her daughter Kamia Street, 4, wait for their car at a car wash in Durham, N.C. Wallace and her daughter live in Southpoint Glen Apartments in Durham. Wallace was forced to go on disability after two brain surgerie, and fell short on rent while waiting to receive her first check. She had saved for this but ran out of funds before the benefits process was complete. She communicated her situation extensively to the apartment's office, yet was turned down when she presented them with social services vouchers and a check with the last of her savings, because it wasn't the full amount up front. The complex began processing her eviction and charged her another fee of $201 to cover eviction court costs. Once all of her funds arrived and the fees were paid, she was able to remain in her apartment but sought legal counsel when she was denied a receipt for the court fee and never had to appear in court.