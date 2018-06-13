The NC mayor charged with DWI on election night accused of targeting his town's police

The Sharpsburg mayor charged in May with drunk driving hours after winning his election is drawing accusations of bias against the police who arrested him, including "racially charged insults and inappropriate hand gestures."

Robert L. Williams Jr.'s alleged actions sparked a letter of complaint from the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association, dated June 7. In the letter to the Nash County town, Executive Director John Midgette said Williams had also removed and replaced the town's police commissioner and abruptly ended a Town Council meeting without proper authority.

"The actions reek of personal bias and retaliation," Midgette wrote. "The questionable actions directly follow an incident wherein Sharpsburg police officers stopped the mayor during a routine traffic stop."

Reached Wednesday, Williams hung up the telephone after a reporter's request for comment. "Talk to my attorney in reference to that. Goodbye."

Shortly after the polls closed in early May, Williams was arrested for driving while impaired after nearly crashing his car near Town Hall. Other charges include carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer.

For the six previous months, Williams sought a new election in the tiny town of Sharpsburg, where he lost the 2017 mayor's race by just three votes. His beef: Dozens of voters had been turned away from the polls in a majority black precinct, where only 12 ballots got printed.

On his second try, in a rematch ordered by a Wake County judge, Williams got redemption. Voters picked him to lead the town of 2,000 residents.

Williams had no comment in May and could not immediately be reached Wednesday. After his arrest, his opponent Randy Weaver said, "I'm sorry that the town elected a drunk."

The town held an emergency meeting to address the police association's letter. Shortly afterward, CBS 17 posted a video of Williams exiting Town Hall and appearing to shove a reporter, saying, "Get out of my face, man!" The reporter asked if he had been drinking and Williams walked away.

Sharpsburg is about 55 miles east of Raleigh and is south of Rocky Mount. It's split between three counties: Nash, Edgecombe and Wilson.

Williams served in the Army during the Gulf War and worked as a Rocky Mount police officer. His Facebook page shows him as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

He is a former councilman and has been mayor of Sharpsburg before. He was appointed as mayor in 2011, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram, but lost to Weaver in 2013.

Since the 2017 election, Williams has won praise for his fight against voter disenfranchisement. He posted his personal telephone number on his Facebook page, offering to take anyone to the polls.

"A voteless people are a hopeless people!" he wrote.