Kroger to close all its stores in the Triangle; 1,500 workers affected

National grocery chain Kroger announced Wednesday that it would be closing its stores in the Triangle.
The Cincinnati-based grocer, which owns regional grocer Harris Teeter, said it would be closing a total of 14 stores by Aug. 14.
The company said about 1,500 employees would be affected, more than half of which are part-time.
In its release, Kroger said that the Triangle market has too many grocery stores.
“After a thorough evaluation of the market for a significant time period, we have decided to close our stores in the highly competitive Raleigh-Durham market,” said Jerry Clontz, president of the Mid-Atlantic Division of Kroger, in a statement. “While we have had some success, we have not been able to grow our business the way we would like in this market.
“The retail environment is challenging and changing in Raleigh-Durham,” Clontz said. “Many retail analysts say the Raleigh-Durham market is overstored.”
Kroger said it plans to sell all 14 stores. It is currently under contract with Food Lion for one store, Crunch Fitness for one store and Harris Teeter for eight stores.
Harris Teeter said it would be remodeling those Kroger locations after the Kroger stores close in August. It added that pharmacies at five of those locations would remain open during the remodeling.
“Kroger has a long tradition of operating in this area, as does Harris Teeter” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter, in a statement. “Our valued associates have proudly served these Raleigh-Durham communities for decades, so these store locations are especially attractive to us. We plan to invest in remodeling a number of these locations to better serve our shoppers in this growing and vibrant market.”
The locations of the eight stores that Harris Teeter has agreed to acquire are:
- 202 W. NC Highway 54 in Durham
- 3457 Hillsborough Road in Durham
- 5116 N. Roxboro Road in Durham (pharmacy will remain open during remodel)
- 1273 N.W. Maynard Road in Cary (pharmacy will remain open during remodel)
- 8345 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
- 940 U.S. Highway 64 in Apex (pharmacy will remain open during remodel)
- 1802 North Point Dr. in Durham (pharmacy will remain open during remodel)
- 1371 E. Broad St. in Fuquay-Varina (pharmacy will remain open during remodel)
Crunch Fitness will acquire the store at 6300 Creedmoor Road in Raleigh and Food Lion will acquire the store at 7905 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh, the company said.
Thomas Guastello, president of Center Management, the real estate company that owns the 350 E. Six Forks Road Kroger building in Raleigh, said that while the closing came as a surprise, he had been aware that Kroger was reevaluating the situation in the Triangle.
“We had been very pleased with their sales” numbers, he said. “They had been continuing to grow sales there. It’s an excellent location, and we kind of thought they would have been around for a while.”
The future of the 90,000-square-foot Six Forks location is unclear at this point, but Center Management has already received interest in the store, Guastello said.
Guastello added that the arrival of a Wegmans grocery store across the street might have influenced the company’s decisions not to put a Harris Teeter in its place.
"I know they presented it to (Harris Teeter), but they declined to come there," he said. "They would be right at the doorstep of a fierce competitor."
