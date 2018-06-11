Father, son die in house fire in North Carolina

A father and son have died in a house fire in North Carolina.
News outlets reported that firefighters were called to a home near Kenly around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said a father and son were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released. A woman and two other children were taken to a Chapel Hill hospital for treatment. There was word on their condition.
Authorities said the fire started in a bedroom near the back of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
