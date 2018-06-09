SC college student dead after being pinned between truck and trailer near her NC home

A Furman University student and recent T.C. Roberson High School graduate was killed in an accident near her home in Fletcher, North Carolina, on Thursday, according to the university.
Reilly Shea Simmons, 19, was struck by a truck in Weaverville on Thursday night.
She was trying to unhook a trailer from a truck on private property off of Twin Hills Drive in Weaverville, The Asheville Citizen Times reported.
N.C. Highway Patrol troopers are still trying to find out what happened next, and who was driving the truck that hit Simmons. The accident is under investigation.
Highway Patrol Master Trooper Rico Stephens said the truck backed up and pinned Simmons between the truck and trailer.
Simmons was airlifted to a Mission Hospital where she later died, according to WLOS.
Simmons had just finished her freshman year at Greenville, South Carolina's Furman University. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
“The university extends its heartfelt condolences to Reilly’s family and friends in this time of profound loss,” Furman President Elizabeth Davis said in a Facebook post. “The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like this, and we will always remember Reilly and all she brought to our community. May all who knew her find peace and comfort during this difficult time.”
Counselors were available for those on campus needing support, the university said.
A crisis team was available at Simmons' high school on Friday for any students or faculty who needed help coping with the tragedy, and final exams were postponed, according to Buncombe County Schools spokeswoman Stacia Harris. Simmons graduated from Roberson High School in 2017.
