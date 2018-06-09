Fort Bragg 82nd Airborne paratrooper from Kansas is killed in a motorcycle wreck

An 82nd Airborne paratrooper from Kansas was killed in a Fayetteville motorcycle wreck on Thursday, according to Fort Bragg officials.

Spc. Isaiah Flowers, 21, of Topeka, was a cannon crewmember assigned to Charlie Battery, 2-319 Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

"Specialist Flowers was among the small group of Americans who chose to serve in time of persistent conflict," said Lt. Col. Wayne Fogel, commander 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment. "Furthermore, Isaiah volunteered three times: once to selflessly serve his country, next to attend airborne school and finally to serve as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division."





No additional details were immediately available on the wreck.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Flowers enlisted in the Army in May 2016. Upon completion of basic combat training, advanced individual training and the Basic Airborne Course, he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in November 2016.

Flowers' awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Combat Action Badge, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.





"We are forever grateful for his service to the 82nd Airborne Division, the Army, and the Nation," Fogel said.