Members of NC church known for 'blasting' out demons accused of bilking taxpayers

In this 2012 photo provided by a former member of the church, Word of Faith Fellowship leader Jane Whaley, center, holds a baby with others during a church ceremony in Spindale, North Carolina. The Associated Press uncovered numerous instances in which Word of Faith leaders turned children against their parents, with the children then taken in or adopted by other church families. Ex-members told the AP of at least two dozen such cases, which they attributed to the church trying to keep minors from leaving the congregation. On Thursday, Kent Covington of Rutherfordton, a top minister in the Word of Faith Fellowship church, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in what prosecutors called an unemployment insurance benefits scheme.. Associated Press