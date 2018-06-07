Voter ID decision could go on the 2018 ballot

Voters may be asked this November if the state constitution should require ID from people who cast ballots at polling places.
Republicans in the state House on Thursday proposed placing the question of voter ID on the ballot in November two years after federal courts struck down the requirement, which was part of a broader law on voter restrictions.
House Speaker Tim Moore is the lead sponsor of the bill. Republicans have enough votes to put the question on the ballot without Democrats' help.
A ballot question on voter ID is expected to help draw conservative voters to the polls in November, when Republicans anticipate losing seats in the legislature.
A federal court overturned the voter ID law in July 2016. The law called for voters to show specific kinds of photo identification. It also prohibited voters from registering to vote and casting ballots on the same day. It sought to eliminate out-of-precinct voting as well as preregistration for 16- and 17-year-olds who would turn 18 by Election Day. And it eliminated a week of early voting.
The U.S. Supreme Court last year refused to revive the law.
Seven states have strict voter ID requirements, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. North Carolina is one of 17 states that does not require voters to show photo identification.
“Voters’ ability to access the ballot is at the heart of a fair election system. This effort, like past voter ID laws here and around the country, would compromise that access and disenfranchise eligible voters,” Tomas Lopez, executive director of Democracy North Carolina, said in a statement.
“North Carolinians have been harmed by lawmakers who drew illegal, racially-gerrymandered voting districts and passed an illegal voter suppression law that targeted African-Americans ‘with almost surgical precision.' Democracy North Carolina will adamantly oppose any effort to permanently add these voting restrictions to our state’s constitution."
A report last year by the state elections board found that 508 ineligible voters cast ballots in November 2016. A vast majority of those, 441, were ineligible because they appeared to be serving active felony sentences. Forty-one voters were not U.S. citizens, and 24 people voted twice.
Two people who voted pretended to be a deceased relative. One woman who was not identified cast a ballot for her deceased mother because her mother wanted her to vote for Donald Trump. She was not prosecuted. In the other case of voter impersonation, a woman signed the absentee ballot of her deceased husband.
About 4.8 million people voted in the 2016 general election.
