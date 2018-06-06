Police search for NC man accused of holding girlfriend captive, raping her

A North Carolina man is wanted by police after they said he held his girlfriend captive for three days, raping and punching her and hitting her with a baseball bat.
On Tuesday night, the woman escaped and ran to a nearby truck stop for help in Newton, Catawba County, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Sheriff's deputies interviewed the woman and took her to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory for treatment, WHKY reported.
Deputies went to the home from where she'd escaped and found her brother there, the Hickory Daily Record reported, citing a search warrant.
The brother told deputies that he picked up his sister's boyfriend at another location and drove to the home, because he and his mother had grown concerned about her, WBTV reported, citing the search warrant.
The boyfriend, 35-year-old Jason Travis Shook, jumped out of the brother's car and ran away, according to WBTV.
Anyone with information on Shook's whereabouts is asked to call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-3112 or sheriff's Investigator Kerry Penley at 828-465-8344.
Comments