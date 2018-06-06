Controversial NC charter bill approved after a year-long debate

A controversial bill won final legislative approval Wednesday, opening the door for four Mecklenburg County towns to create their own charter schools.

The 64-53 vote in the N.C House caps a year-long debate over the bill. Because it's a local measure, the bill does not need approval from Gov. Roy Cooper.

The House voted for the bill despite suggestions that it would lead to further segregation in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools and create a precedent for other towns across the state.

Sponsor Bill Brawley, a Matthews Republican, said it gives his and other towns options.

Supporters said the bill is a response to frustration that the towns of Matthews, Mint Hill, Cornelius and Huntersville aren't getting a fair shake from CMS.

"They have stressed to me over and over this is not an attack on CMS," said Rep. John Bradford, a Cornelius Republican. "My towns want to make clear they (want) ave an option and this bill gives them this option.”