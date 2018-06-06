Man in stolen armored vehicle led Virginia cops on a two-hour, and very slow, chase

Police chase stolen armored personnel carrier through streets of Richmond, Va. Watch as police chase a stolen armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond, Virginia on the night of June 5, 2018. Parker Slaybaugh Jason Boatright ×

SHARE COPY LINK Watch as police chase a stolen armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond, Virginia on the night of June 5, 2018. Parker Slaybaugh Jason Boatright