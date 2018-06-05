She was on HGTV when a doctor watching noticed something. It led to NC woman's diagnosis.

A New York doctor watching HGTV noticed a lump on a woman's throat that he knew needed medical attention.
Dr. Erich Voigt, an ear, nose and throat surgeon at New York University's Langone Health, was watching "Beachfront Bargain Hunt" when he noticed the lump. But he had no idea who the woman was.
So Voigt turned to Facebook. “I am watching a TV show and notice this woman has a left thyroid mass. She needs a sonogram and fine-needle biopsy. I wonder if she knows and hope it’s benign. #beachfrontbargainhunt,” he posted on May 5, along with a cellphone video clip of the episode.
Voigt's post was viewed thousands of times, and eventually he reached Nicole McGuinness, 32, of Havelock.
McGuinness, who is already a brain cancer survivor, took Voigt's advice and went to the hospital, where she was later diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
"She was unaware that she had a mass," Voigt wrote in a followup post on June 3. "Her doctors had never noticed it. She went for the sonogram and biopsy I recommended. She just let me know the biopsy revealed thyroid cancer. She will be seeing a surgeon and getting appropriate treatment and I hope she will be cured! Awesome power of Facebook and good people!"
“It’s just a miracle in my opinion that he happened to see this on TV,” McGuinness told ABC News. “I can’t express how grateful I am.”
