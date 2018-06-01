Fort Bragg teammates who mourned soldier's death now cheer his baby's birth in viral photos

Newborn baby of fallen soldier has photo shoot with his 82nd Airborne comrades Baby Christian's father died while on deployment in Afghanistan before she was borne. His 82nd Airborne comrades gathered for a photo shoot with the newborn after her birth. A fund has been started for Christian at https://www.gofundme.com/5mdsmvc. Kevin Keister ×

