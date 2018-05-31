North Carolina

One dead after 'hard landing' incident at Chester County airport

By Andrew Dys

May 31, 2018 05:08 PM

Chester

One person has died after a "hard landing incident" at Chester County's airport Thursday, officials said.

Coroner officials are on the scene and coroner office staff confirmed one person is deceased.

The incident around 4 p.m. happened on airport property, said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director. Fire, police, coroner, and emergency management staff responded, Murphy said.

The airport is near Lowrys in northwestern Chester County, about 25 miles southwest of Rock Hill.

Skydive Carolina operates a business at the airport, Murphy said.

Maj. Dwayne Robinson of the Chester County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a "hard landing incident" and deputies are also assisting with the investigation.

