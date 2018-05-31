‘I died here,' the sign says. Will it lead to the person who left man dead in the road?

Thaj Lamar Singleton’s body laid on the side of a North Carolina highway for five hours before his grandmother found his wrecked moped.
Singleton, 18, died on northbound U.S. 421 in a hit-and-run crash September 12, 2017 around 3:30 a.m.
His body was thrown 133 feet and laid there until N.C. Department of Transportation workers found him, The Sanford Herald reported.
Singleton’s grandmother, Rose Goldston, set out to look for him when he wasn’t home by 7 a.m., the newspaper reported.
She thought she would find her grandson messing with a broken-down moped somewhere along the 22-mile route between the meat poultry plant where he worked and his home in Siler City, the newspaper reported.
Instead, Singleton’s grandmother found a wrecked moped on the side of the highway. At the same time she pulled closer to the wreck, DOT workers stopped to pick up sheet metal on the road, the Sanford Herald reported.
He died while riding his moped home after working the second shift at a meat poultry plant, WTVD reported.
Based on evidence at the scene, investigators say the driver of a 2000 model industrial box truck struck Singleton on the right lane of the highway, just south Gilmore Lodge Road, the TV station reported in 2017.
After the impact, the moped became lodged under the truck, the Sanford Herald reported. The driver of the truck continued driving for a short distance after the impact until stopping to remove the moped and flee the scene, the newspaper said.
"They got back in the truck and drove away," the teen’s mother, Tabatha Singleton, said to WFMY. "I lay here in my bed sleeping, while my son was on the side of the road dying."
Eight months after Singleton’s death, his family and friends have raised a somber billboard near the location of the fatal wreck with his face and the words “I died here 09/12/2017. Do you know who hit me?”
And below that it says, “Please help my mom.”
The family raised the billboard hoping it leads to information about his death, local news outlets reported.
Singleton’s mother said whomever hit him didn’t mean to, but she wants his killer to be held accountable.
"He meant the world to us and we need some type of closure," his mother said to WFMY. "So I'm begging, and I'm begging as a mom, that if anyone knows anything please come forth."
The billboard asks anyone with information related to Singleton’s death to call *HP or 911.
