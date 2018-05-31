50 roads now impassable due to flooding, mudslides, fallen trees, say NC officials

More than 50 roads in 15 western North Carolina counties are closed because of flooding, mudslides and fallen trees, says the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
More showers and thunderstorms, including heavy downpours, are possible again today and Friday, suggesting matters would be worsened, according to the National Weather Service.
Among the major highways affected by flooding and mudslides: US 221 in Avery County, US 176 in Polk County, US 64 and 74 in Rutherford County.
One lane of Interstate 40 at Exit 66 also remained closed early Thursday near Asheville, due to a mudslide. It was expected to reopen around 1 p.m.
McDowell County Emergency Management reported early Thursday that segments of US 221 and US 226 through that county have reopened, but NC 226A remains closed due to one of the mudslides.
State officials were warning motorists not to drive through standing water on roads, because the water might mask damaged or washed out pavement.
Several rescues have been reported due to the flooding and mudslides.
TV station WSOC is reporting three men had to be rescued Wednesday night from the Johns River in Morganton, after their kayaks capsized. The three men were found by emergency crews the three men made it to a nearby riverbank and called 911 near the Huffman Bridge access area.
The McDowell County Schools intends to reopen Thursday, but on a two hour delay, said McDowell County Emergency Management. The schools were closed Thursday due to the flooding and closed roads. McDowell Tech also intends to reopen Thursday, but with a two hour delay.
A flood advisory remains in effect Thursday morning for the Piedmont, including parts of Iredell, Catawba, McDowell, Alexander, Caldwell and Burke counties.
As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the 48 hour rainfall accumulations were 4 to 8 inches over the headwaters of the Catawba River, Johns River and their tributaries, officials said.
Several lakes in the western N.C. are "well above full pool," including the Lake James, Lake Rhodhiss, Lake Hickory and Lookout Shoals Lake, said McDowell County Emergency Management.
Residents around Lookout Shoals Lake near Carpenter's Cover were told Thursday to pay close attention to alerts, as water approaches residential yards and structures.
