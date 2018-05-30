One person killed, another missing after house collapses following landslide, NC police say

One person has died and another is missing after a home collapsed in North Carolina because of flooding and mudslides, wbtv.com reported.
The Boone Police Department confirmed that two people were inside the Watauga County home that collapsed Wednesday in Boone, N.C., according to wspa.com.
The search for the other person is considered a rescue effort, according to wbtv.com.
The collapse, which rescuers responded to around 5 p.m., is believed to be caused by the severe weather in the area, wcnc.com reported.
Four to 7 inches of rain fell in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning, adding to ground saturated by two weeks of rain that totaled 10 to 20 inches in parts of the mountains.
The police reported that an Urban Search and Rescue team from Asheville is helping the first responders, according to wataugademocrat.com.
