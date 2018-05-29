UNC's Silent Sam could be relocated under bill filed by NC Democrats

Legislative bills filed by Democrats Tuesday would authorize UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt to relocate the Silent Sam Confederate monument.

Companion bills filed in the state House and Senate would provide for the statue to be moved to a permanent indoor location "due to recent acts of vandalism to the monument that threaten the preservation and integrity of the monument."

The Senate bill was sponsored by Sen.. Valerie Foushee, a Hillsborough Democrat, and Sen. Mike Woodard, a Durham Democrat. The House version was sponsored by Rep. Verla Insko, a Chapel Hill Democrat, and Rep. Graig Meyer, a Hillsborough Democrat.

The statue, depicting a Confederate soldier, has been vandalized repeatedly over the years, prompting UNC police to install security cameras at McCorkle Place on campus. The most recent act occurred in April, when a graduate student doused it in red ink and blood in a protest that she contended added the appropriate context to the statue. Last August, a video captured a man climbing the statue and pounding its face with hammer.

Folt has said she thinks the statue should be relocated, but university lawyers have concluded the statue can't be moved because of a 2015 state law that protects historic monuments. The law prohibits the alteration of historic monuments on state property in most cases, but provides for temporary or permanent relocation when "appropriate measures are required by the State or a political subdivision of the State to preserve the object."

The state historical commission is considering a request from Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, who petitioned the body to move three Confederate statues on state Capitol grounds to a battlefield site in Johnston County.

Though neither Cooper nor the university has asked the commission to move Silent Sam, several private citizens have made the request.

The bills would give the university chancellor the authority to move the statue to an indoor location for public viewing and would provide funding for the relocation to a site on the UNC campus. That, the bill said, "will enable the University to protect the monument from further defacement and damage to ensure that the monument will be preserved for future generations to gain an understanding of the legacy of slavery and the history of the Civil War."

Previous arguments by university officials have focused on public safety as a reason to move Silent Sam.

Last August, Folt and UNC President Margaret Spellings signed a letter to Cooper, saying they were worried about a planned protest that could have been dangerous for students. Cooper responded that the university could take down the monument immediately, citing an exemption in the law about safety.

University lawyers say the exemption really only refers to situations where the monument itself is a physical hazard to the public.

So far, UNC leaders have made no effort to move the statue, and instead plan to add signs that better explain the context of the monument. The situation has become politically tricky. Last year, a majority of the UNC Board of Governors expressed displeasure with the idea, and Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger wrote to Cooper, calling his request to the historical commission "a fool's errand" that could trigger a lawsuit.

Last August, in a letter to Folt, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger brought up the issue when she requested that the chancellor petition the state’s historical commission to move Silent Sam.

"The possibility of a breach of the peace is high, and with it the likelihood that Silent Sam could suffer substantial damage," Hemminger wrote in an attempt to persuade Folt to petition the historical commission.