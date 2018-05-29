Chunk of uninhabited island for sale off NC. You'll need a boat to get home.

If you've ever wanted to own your own Gilligan's Island, the chance has arrived off the coast of North Carolina.
For that, you get 80 acres of "an incredibly beautiful, uninhabited, pristine barrier island" in Pender County.
Price: $4 million, or about $50,000 per acre.
That's not the entirety of Lea Island, but it's the lion's share of it, including waterfront acreage, says Intracoastal Realty, which is handling the property for an unnamed seller.
Intracoastal Realty is marketing the deal as "your chance to live off the grid."
"Lea Island is known to many locals for its beaches, fishing and surfing," says the listing. "Accessible by boat only, it is quiet and secluded."
Lea Island is between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, with Topsail Island to the north and Figure 8 Island to the south. (The broader area is also known as the Lea-Hutaff islands, because two separate islands have joined over time.)
The island is home to "an abundance of coastal sea birds and is a nesting ground for Loggerhead sea turtles," says the listing.
Intracoastal Realty agent Kirstin Behn told TV station WECT the seller is a private individual who once owned more than 130 acres of the island, but sold parts to the state and North Carolina Audubon a few years ago.
North Carolina Audubon describes Lea and Hutaff islands as an "undeveloped barrier island and marsh system" that has remained untouched by dredged sand and off-road vehicles.
The society says Lea Island is "characterized by large, open expanses of bare sand caused by over-wash during hurricanes in 1996, 1998 and 1999."
For details, visit kbehn.intracoastalrealty.com/ or email Kirstin Behn at kbehn@intracoastalrealty.com.
