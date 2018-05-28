Subtropical Storm Alberto brings rain, flash flooding to the Carolinas

Heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto brought flash flooding to northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Memorial Day. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers every day though next Monday.
NOAA Ashley Jean Reese
Whose job is it to save the beach?

North Carolina

Whose job is it to save the beach?

The Atlantic Ocean is eroding parts of North Topsail Beach by about five feet per year. The town of 800 residents is running out of cash and solutions in its efforts to protect its north shore. Whose job is to save this popular North Carolina tour