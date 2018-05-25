Driver dies during police chase after smashing into tree, CMPD says

A driver died during a police chase in Cabarrus County on Friday after smashing into a tree, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The man had just left a Cabarrus County home where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Cabarrus County sheriff's investigators were conducting a surveillance investigation, according to a CMPD news release late Friday.
When the man drove away, a Cabarrus County sheriff's deputy followed in a marked patrol car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, police said. The driver then sped from the deputy, who immediately lost sight of the car, according to the CMPD statement.
Police soon found the car had crashed into a tree on the side of Flowes Store Road near Sam Black Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said they found "a trafficking amount" of cocaine in the car.
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate the wreck.
Police said they will release the driver's name after his family is notified..
Police refused to say why they were at the home, because the surveillance was a part of an on-going investigation.
