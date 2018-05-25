10 inches of rain? Southwestern NC may feel force of tropical storm on Memorial Day

Tropical Storm Alberto will bring rain to North Carolina over the Memorial Day weekend, but it appears the worst of it will hold off until Sunday night through Monday.

Some far western N.C. counties along the Georgia border could see as much as 10 inches of rain, NOAA reported Friday. Much of the N.C. mountains can expect 4 to 6 inches of rain, NOAA predicts.

The rest of the state can also expect rain, though in the range of 2 to 4 inches.

National Weather Service officials are predicting a 70 percent chance of "heavy downpours" and thunderstorms, from Charlotte east to Raleigh, on Monday.

If you're headed to the coast, there's an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Monday. "Several inches of rain" are possible in coastal counties, and the National Weather Service is warning of potential flooding.

Saturday and Sunday are less predictable.

Chances of rain in the Raleigh and Charlotte areas are 20 to 40 percent on Saturday and Sunday. And on the coast, Saturday and Sunday will be dry and cloudy, say forecasters.

The National Weather Service has put out a call for spotters in western Carolina and the Piedmont to be on watch Sunday night and Monday for large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and even tornadoes. This is due to tropical moisture that will be interacting with a frontal zone in the region, says the National Weather Service.