Time running out for 30-year-old man to leave parents' house

A 30-year-old man in upstate New York has a week to leave his parents' home.
Michael Rotondo has until noon June 1 to get out of his parent' home in Camillus, according to a court filing, The New York Post reported Thursday.
Rotondo's frustrated parents sought help from the courts after trying for months to get him to move out. At one point, they even offered him money to help find a new place to live, according to news outlet Syracuse.com. He continually refused and insisted they violated state laws by not giving him a proper six months' written notice, reported WTHR.
State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood ruled Tuesday that Rotondo had to leave his parents' home, according to TV station WSTM.
Rotondo said he planned to appeal, calling the ruling "outrageous," WSYR reported.
The court hearing was described as "surreal" by Syracuse.com. The news outlet said Rotondo was argumentative, refused to address his parents directly and never denied they asked him to leave the home.
